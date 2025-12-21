Nekiment a lopott Ferrarival a rendőrautónak, majd a villanyoszlopnak hajtott! Íme a videó!

Elképesztő képsorokat rögzítettek az USA-ban! Videón, ahogy a tolvaj rommá töri a lopott Ferrarit!

Újabb szürreális baleset az Egyesült Államokból! Íme a videó!

Komoly áramkimaradást okozott az a tolvaj, aki a napokban kötött el egy Ferrarit Miamiban. A tettes az ütközés előtt még egy rendőrautónak is nekiment, ezt követően hiába próbált felgyorsítani, végül egy villanyoszlopnak csapódott. Néhány pillanattal a becsapódást követően a megsérült pózna miatt elektromos kisülés történt. Később a CBS Miami riportjából egyértelműen kiderült, a lopott Ferrari egy Purosangue volt, amely komoly károkat szenvedett, ahogy ez az alábbi videóból is jól látható.
@livenowfoxA stolen Ferrari crashed into a utility pole in Miami, causing an explosion and a power outage. Footage provided to Storyful by Michael Camacho shows the Ferrari driver hitting a police vehicle while attempting to flee before losing control of the sports car and crashing it. The driver was taken to the hospital for a minor laceration and will be charged, police said. ♬ original sound - LiveNOW from FOX

