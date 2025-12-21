Nekiment a lopott Ferrarival a rendőrautónak, majd a villanyoszlopnak hajtott! Íme a videó!

Komoly áramkimaradást okozott az a tolvaj, aki a napokban kötött el egy Ferrarit Miamiban. A tettes az ütközés előtt még egy rendőrautónak is nekiment, ezt követően hiába próbált felgyorsítani, végül egy villanyoszlopnak csapódott. Néhány pillanattal a becsapódást követően a megsérült pózna miatt elektromos kisülés történt. Később a CBS Miami riportjából egyértelműen kiderült, a lopott Ferrari egy Purosangue volt, amely komoly károkat szenvedett, ahogy ez az alábbi videóból is jól látható.

